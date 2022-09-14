Президенттің Әлемдік және дәстүрлі діндер съезінде сөйлеген сөзі

НҰР-СҰЛТАН. ҚазАқпарат - Ақорда Мемлекет басшысы Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаевтың Әлемдік және дәстүрлі діндер көшбасшыларының VII съезінің ашылуында сөйлеген сөзінің толық мәтінін жариялады, деп хабарлайды ҚазАқпарат.

***

Құрметті дінбасылар! Қадірлі меймандар!

Ханымдар мен мырзалар!

Қонақжай Қазақ жеріне қош келдіңіздер! Әлемдегі ең беделді рухани көшбасшылардың басын қосып, диалог құру – біз үшін зор мәртебе. Қазақстанға алғаш рет мемлекеттік сапармен келген Ватиканның және Католик шіркеуінің басшысы Рим Папасы Францискіге ілтипатымды білдіремін. Сіз діндер және халықтар арасындағы өзара түсіністікті нығайтуға зор үлес қостыңыз.

Көне Әл-Азһар ислам университетінің Бас имамы, жоғары мәртебелі доктор, Шейх Ахмад ат-Тайебтің елімізге арнайы келгеніне қуаныштымын. Қазақстан халқы өзіңізді қазіргі мұсылман әлемінің көрнекті ойшылы ретінде құрмет тұтады. Сіз дін жолында адал қызмет атқарып, адамгершілік құндылықтарды дәріптеуге өлшеусіз еңбек сіңіріп келесіз.

Я рад приветствовать высоких представителей Русской православной церкви. Православные христиане вносят весомый вклад в укрепление единства и согласия в Казахстане. С теплотой вспоминаю свою недавнюю беседу с Патриархом Московским и всея Руси Кириллом, который выразил поддержку усилиям нашей страны в развитии межконфессионального диалога.

Ортамызда Израильдің Бас ашкенази раввині Давид Лау және Израильдің

Бас сефард раввині Ицхак Йосеф отыр. Біз еліміздегі иудей қауымының өкілдерімен бірге бұл сапарға ерекше мән береміз. Баршаңызға шақыруымызды қабыл алып, Қазақстанға келгендеріңіз үшін алғыс айтамын. Бұл бейбітшілікті сақтауға және өркениетаралық диалогты нығайтуға бәріміздің мүдделі екенімізді көрсетеді.

Өзгеріске толы әрі белгісіздік белең алған қазіргі заманда бүгінгі басқосудың айрықша мәні бар. Біріккен Ұлттар Ұйымының, басқа да халықаралық ұйымдардың басшыларына, саясаткерлерге және сарапшыларға ризашылығымды білдіремін. Съезд өткізу туралы бастамамызға сіздердің қолдау көрсеткендеріңіз еліміз үшін өте маңызды.

Аса қадірлі дінбасылар!

Құрметті қауым!

Әлемдік және дәстүрлі діндер көшбасшыларының съезі бүгінде жаһандық деңгейдегі өркениетаралық диалог алаңына айналды. Бұл форумды өткізуге Қазақстанның бастамашылық етуі бекер емес. Себебі, Қазақ жері ғасырлар бойы Батыс пен Шығыстың арасындағы көпір болып келеді. Ұлы дала төрінде небір алып көшпелі империялар өмір сүрген. Діни ұстамдылық – олардың бәріне ортақ сипат. Мысалы, еліміздің Алматы облысында Қойлық деген ортағасырлық қаланың орны бар. Сол жерде қазба жұмыстары жүргізілді. ХІІ–ХІV ғасырларда осы қалада ислам, христиан және буддизм дінінің ғибадатханалары іргелес тұрғаны анықталды. Шын мәнінде, Қазақстан аумағы барлық әлемдік діндердің киелі орындары көрініс тапқан карта іспетті. Мұсылмандар Арыстан бабтың Қожа Ахмет Иасауидің кесенелеріне, Бекет атаның жерасты мешітіне және басқа да қасиетті жерлерге барып, зиярат етеді.

В Таразе находится самая древняя мечеть VIII века, построенная на фундаменте христианского храма несторианского толка. Мы все гордимся православной святыней – Вознесенским кафедральным собором в Алматы. Этот уникальный исторический и архитектурный памятник – один из самых высоких деревянных храмов в мире.

В Северо-Казахстанской области расположен Католический духовный центр. Здесь в годы сталинских репрессий и Второй мировой войны была спасена от голодной гибели сосланная в Казахстан польская община. В память об этом установлена статуя Богоматери с рыбами, которую освятил Папа Иоанн Павел II.

Сакральным для иудеев всего мира является мавзолей ребе Леви Ицхака Шнеерсона в Алматы. В столице Казахстана находится самая большая синагога в Центральной Азии «Бейт Рахель Хабад Любавич».

Народ Казахстана впитал в себя традиции разных цивилизаций и религий, дух толерантности и открытости. Поэтому принцип «единство в многообразии» для нас является основополагающим.

В настоящее время в Казахстане в гармонии и согласии живут представители более 100 этносов, свободно действуют около 4 000 религиозных объединений, представляющих 18 конфессий.

Біз мұны еліміздің баға жетпес байлығы және бірегей артықшылығы деп санаймыз. Еліміздегі және бүкіл әлемдегі диалог пен ынтымақтастықты нығайту – Қазақстан саясатының маңызды бөлігі. Бүгінгі Съезд – соның айқын көрінісі. Осыған дейін өткен форум декларацияларында радикализм, зорлық-зомбылық және қақтығыстар табанды түрде сыналды. Қандай идеяны желеу етсе де, мұндай әрекеттерді еш ақтауға болмайтыны анық айтылды.

Қазіргі күрделі кезеңде дінбасылардың бір үстел басында жиналуы айрықша маңызды. Олар кез-келген мәселе бойынша ортақ пайымға келіп, тіл табысуға болатынын бүкіл адамзатқа паш етуде. Меніңше, Съездің ең басты

миссиясы да, ерекшілігі де – осы.

Your Holinesses!

Dear participants of the Forum!

The theme of this Congress is the development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.

The spread of the coronavirus has significantly affected all spheres of life – economy, politics, and social relations.

Unfortunately, the global health care system was not prepared to effectively cope with this global challenge.

The acute phase of the fight against this insidious disease triggered both an increase in narrow nationalism – vaccine nationalism, export and travel bans – but also a weakening of international institutions.

Therefore, given the risk of new pandemics, a careful rethinking of global cooperative health mechanisms is required.

Furthermore, new approaches are necessary in international trade and economic cooperation, as well as in the support for developing countries.

Quarantine measures disrupted supply channels and had a negative impact on services, tourism, transport, and other industries.

The crisis hit developing economies hardest, reinforcing poverty and inequality, accelerating global inflation.

We are faced once again with food shortages in the least developed regions of the world.

At the same time, geopolitical confrontation between major powers has intensified, increasing tensions in different parts of the world.

The previous system of international security is collapsing.

Extremism and terrorism remain serious threats.

The sanctions-induced energy crisis threatens the achievement of carbon neutrality we had just set.

This is not a goal we can afford to ignore. Natural disasters over the last two decades, mostly related to climate change, amounted to approximately three trillion dollars.

Unfortunately, tension, mutual distrust, and even hostility are returning to international relations.

What can we rely on to counter today's challenges? History provides only one answer – goodwill, dialogue and cooperation. There are no other guarantees of success.

Kazakhstan has always favored solving any disputes exclusively at the negotiating table in the spirit of the UN Charter. Threats, sanctions, and the use of force do not solve problems.

At such moments we must turn to humanistic ideals.

Their main custodians are, of course, traditional religions.

The absolute value of human life, respect for each other's interests, mutual assistance, openness, equality and justice – these are the pillars of new security system.

That is why the moral authority and voice of spiritual leaders are crucial today.

In this regard, I would like to note the great historical significance of the call of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of

al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, outlined in the document «Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together».

Today, we all depend on each other – no global problems can be solved without constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Our country has consistently promoted principles aimed at achieving peace, comprehensive security and sustainable progress in the international arena.

Kazakhstan has been one of the leaders of the global movement against nuclear weapons. We initiated the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which is supposed to become Organization. We have chaired the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

We also support and work hard to promote a constructive development agenda at the regional and global levels.

In our domestic agenda, we also place a high priority on strengthening unity, consolidation and effective dialogue.

Today, Kazakhstan has embarked on an ambitious program of reforms.

Their success largely depends on the solidarity of our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional nation and the peace and harmony in our land. We are building a Just Kazakhstan to make our state effective and prosperous.

Therefore, we make emphasis on political transformation of our country.

Our new economic policy is aimed at ensuring a more fair distribution of the national income and increasing the welfare of all citizens equally.

We want international trade and investment partnerships to be drastically enhanced.

In the energy and extractive industries, we consistently raise environmental requirements, and expand the use of renewable energy sources.

Your Holinesses!

Dear participants of the Congress!

The challenges we face today require an understanding of the role of religions and spiritual leaders in global processes.

In this regard, I would like to present several themes for discussion.

Firstly, all traditional religions share a set of basic principles: the sacred value of human life, mutual support, and the rejection of destructive rivalry and hostility.

I am convinced that these principles should form the basis of a new world system today.

We need a fundamental modernization and harmonization of theoretical concepts and practical approaches in culture, politics, economics and society.

To revive the true spirit and meaning of civilization, we need a large-scale reformation in all spheres of life.

Secondly, we see that, while politicians argue, spiritual leaders desire and seek to draw closer together.

This is a pivotal trend. It is the efforts and dialogue of spiritual leaders that can eventually show humanity a way out of the current confrontation.

The experience of this large-scale dialogue strengthens spiritual leaders to actively pursue various peacemaking initiatives.

This is essential to ending military conflicts and the suffering of people in conflict zones around the world.

Spiritual leaders are the guardians of the conscience of humanity. Therefore, who better than you to show the way to mutual trust, goodness and peace.

Now, more than ever, humanity is in need of solidarity.

To build a new system of international security, we all need a new global movement for peace. I believe the role of spiritual leaders in this matter is paramount.

Thirdly, given that we now live in a digital world, it is important to systematically promote the ideals of humanism and enduring spiritual values.

We see how new technologies are radically changing all spheres of human life before our eyes. The pandemic has only accelerated and deepened this process.

Digital communications, the Internet, and social networks play a huge positive role, erasing borders between people in all corners of the earth.

But at the same time, we observe how societies are being fragmented and polarized under the influence of digital technology.

For many, the virtual world already replaces the real one.

Therefore, in the new digital reality it is necessary to raise the question of cultivating spiritual values and moral guidelines in a new way.

The cult of knowledge and education without the right system of education of the younger generations will not lead humanity to universal progress and prosperity.

Religion has always fulfilled this basic function of education.

The Quran, the Bible, the Torah, and other scriptures are imbued with ideas of humanism, compassion, and mercy.

They reject aggression and radicalism, condemn violence, and preach tolerance and moderation.

The high mission of religious leaders in the modern era is to bring these fundamental truths to the people.

Құрметті Съезге қатысушылар!

Қазіргі күрделі кезеңде съездің тарихи мәні артып отыр. Өйткені, халықтар арасындағы келісімді нығайтып, пандемиядан кейінгі әлемде әділетті қоғам құру – бәрімізге ортақ міндет. Осы орайда, ашық диалог орнату өте маңызды. Дін көшбасшыларының VII съезі тың идеяларға жол ашып, баршамызды биік белестерге жеткізеді деп сенемін.

Біздің мүддеміз және ниетіміз – бір. Бәріміз де бейбіт әрі берекелі болашаққа қадам басуды қалаймыз. Осы игі мақсатқа бірге жетейік!

Съезд жұмысына табыс тілеймін!

Дұға-тілектеріңіз қабыл болсын!









Фото: akorda.kz
















