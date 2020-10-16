Go to the main site
    Zhumabay Shashtaiuly’s 1983 ‘Red Snow’ book comes out once again after 36 years

    16 October 2020, 14:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city hosted a presentation of the novel Kyzyl kar (Red Snow) of the well-known writer Zhumabay Shashtaiuly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the event were Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, the author himself Zhumabay Shashtaiuly, Deputy Almaty Mayor Rustan Ali as well as editor-in-chiefs of some national media outlets, writers, scholars, and prominent representatives of the creative intelligentsia.

    While addressing those present, the information minister spoke of Zhumabay Shashtaiuly as a journalist who has contributed to the development of journalism in the country.

    «The Kyzyl kar novel was written during the Soviet period, and was criticized by the powerful of the time,» she said.


    The 1983 book once again came out after 36 years.

    Zhumabay Shashtaiuly remembers the time when the book was strongly criticized by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan two months after the publication in 1984. The author explicitly discusses the difficulties husbandry faced at the time, including the slaughter of animals. The book centers around the lives of two friends in a village: one who herds sheep and another who attends a school and often goes into town. The author draws parallel between the lives of two.

    1,000 copies of the novel are to be distributed to libraries and bookshops.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Kazakhstan
