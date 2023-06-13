Go to the main site
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar

    13 June 2023, 15:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Beibit Zhukayev was victorious at the start of the ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev upset Yuta Shimizu of Japan, ranked 242nd in the world, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ATP Challenger singles event in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. In the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes Zhukayev hit five aces, and saved three break-points out of eight.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on either American Evan Zhu or Norwegian Viktor Durasovic in the next round of the tournament.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
