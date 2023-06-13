Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 15:10
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Beibit Zhukayev was victorious at the start of the ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev upset Yuta Shimizu of Japan, ranked 242nd in the world, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ATP Challenger singles event in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. In the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes Zhukayev hit five aces, and saved three break-points out of eight.

The Kazakhstani is to take on either American Evan Zhu or Norwegian Viktor Durasovic in the next round of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»
Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»