Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Zhukayev makes it to M25 Trimbach Tournament finals

    19 March 2023, 13:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev (ranked 318th by ATP) stormed into the M25 Trimbach Tournament men's singles finals in Switzerland with a prize fund of 25,000 US dollars, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the semifinals, Zhukayev defeated Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist (ranked 250th by ATP) with a score 6:3, 6:4.

    In the finals, he will face Kasper Zuk from Poland (ranked 258th by ATP). The match will take place on March 19.

    Earlier, it was reported that Alexander Bublik (ranked 46th by ATP) failed to qualify for the semifinals of the US Phoenix Challenger. In quarterfinals, he lost to German player Jan Lennard Struff (ranked 134th by ATP) with a score 4:6, 6:3, 4:6.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10