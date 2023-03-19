Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhukayev makes it to M25 Trimbach Tournament finals

19 March 2023, 13:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev (ranked 318th by ATP) stormed into the M25 Trimbach Tournament men's singles finals in Switzerland with a prize fund of 25,000 US dollars, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the semifinals, Zhukayev defeated Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist (ranked 250th by ATP) with a score 6:3, 6:4.

In the finals, he will face Kasper Zuk from Poland (ranked 258th by ATP). The match will take place on March 19.

Earlier, it was reported that Alexander Bublik (ranked 46th by ATP) failed to qualify for the semifinals of the US Phoenix Challenger. In quarterfinals, he lost to German player Jan Lennard Struff (ranked 134th by ATP) with a score 4:6, 6:3, 4:6.


