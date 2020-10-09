Go to the main site
    Zhoshy Khan historic and cultural complex’s construction in full swing in Zhezkazgan

    9 October 2020, 15:00

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of the Zhoshy Khan historic and cultural complex set to be a unique tourist spot to peek into the Kazakh history is in full swing in Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek examined the construction site of the Zhoshy Khan historic and cultural complex as part of his working trip to Zhezkazgan region.

    The complex is to house halls to hold exhibitions and showcases on the sacred places of Zhezkazgan. Designers are determined to restore the historic inscriptions and make wax figures.

    For tourists it is said that a hotel and eatery nearby the complex will be built.

    The complex’s area is to be beautified by the end of the year.

    The granite statue of Zhoshy Khan almost 5 meters in height has been erected in the complex’s courtyard. It is also said that a historic complex is to be built surrounding the complex as well as yurts and tents are to be installed to hold exhibitions of national items and jewelries.

    The Zhoshy Khan historic and cultural complex is set to become a research center to study the era of the Golden Horde. It is also to host scientific conferences and symposiums involving Kazakh and foreign scholars.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Construction
