    Zhiguli Dairbayev met with OSCE ODIHR reps

    7 November 2022, 22:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the republican public headquarters for supporting presidential candidate for Auyl Party Zhiguli Dairbayev met with the OSCE ODIHR Mission representatives, the Auyl Party’s press service reports.

    During the meeting the guests told about the goals and tasks of the mission.

    Head of the headquarters Toleutai Rakhymbekov told about the party’s tasks, about the election campaign and plans for the future.

    Dairbayev already visited 10 regions of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
