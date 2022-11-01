Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate for People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl Zhiguli Dairabayev arrived in Karaganda region for a visit to meet with locals, Kazinform reports.

He met with employees, farm households, residents of villages, schoolchildren and students of universities, colleges, sports clubs, health facilities. During the meeting he told those present about the Auyl Party’s program, its tasks and goals.

The regional affiliate of the Auyl Party in Karaganda region consists of 8,000 members, including primary party organizations in 7 district and 6 city organizations.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.



