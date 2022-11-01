Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Karaganda region

    1 November 2022, 20:42

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate for People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl Zhiguli Dairabayev arrived in Karaganda region for a visit to meet with locals, Kazinform reports.

    He met with employees, farm households, residents of villages, schoolchildren and students of universities, colleges, sports clubs, health facilities. During the meeting he told those present about the Auyl Party’s program, its tasks and goals.

    The regional affiliate of the Auyl Party in Karaganda region consists of 8,000 members, including primary party organizations in 7 district and 6 city organizations.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
    Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
    Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
    Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays