Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Karaganda region

1 November 2022, 20:42
Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Karaganda region
1 November 2022, 20:42

Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate for People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl Zhiguli Dairabayev arrived in Karaganda region for a visit to meet with locals, Kazinform reports.

He met with employees, farm households, residents of villages, schoolchildren and students of universities, colleges, sports clubs, health facilities. During the meeting he told those present about the Auyl Party’s program, its tasks and goals.

The regional affiliate of the Auyl Party in Karaganda region consists of 8,000 members, including primary party organizations in 7 district and 6 city organizations.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.


Related news
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News