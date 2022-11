Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Ekibastuz market

3 November 2022, 19:00

3 November 2022, 19:00

Zhiguli Dairabayev visits Ekibastuz market

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev visited the market in the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region to get acquainted with situation at the regional food markets.

He met with sellers, buyers, and suppliers.

Besides, he met with the council of elders of the city.