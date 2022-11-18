Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
18 November 2022, 07:55
18 November 2022, 07:55
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
URALSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev surveyed manufacturing facilities in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The Auyl Party members visited a poultry farm and met with the workers.
As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.
Read also
News Partner