18 November 2022, 07:55

Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev surveyed manufacturing facilities in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Auyl Party members visited a poultry farm and met with the workers.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.