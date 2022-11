Zhiguli Dairabayev meets locals in Semei

SEMEI. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev met voters in Abai region, the Auyl Party’s press service reports.

Firstly, he laid flowers to the monuments of Abai and Mukhtar Auezzov. Then candidate Zhiguli Dairbayev met locals at the Abai regional library to debate the candidate program.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20, 2022.