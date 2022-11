Zhiguli Dairabayev meets DANMARD workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev met with the staff of the Astana’s DANMARD company, the Auyl Party’s press service reports.

Those gathered debated raising the role of labor and the present state of the country’s light industry.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held on November 20.