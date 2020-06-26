Go to the main site
    Zhiger prize: Information Ministry honors media workers

    26 June 2020, 12:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The solemn ceremony dated to the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day has taken place in the Kazakh capital to name the winners of the Zhiger prize named after the late renowned Kazakh journalist, TV presenter, and public figure Beisen Kuranbek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Merei Shomakhanova, Khabar24 TV channel correspondent, won in the nomination Best Social Story, Azamat Kasym, Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper correspondent, was named best in the nomination Best Social Article. Olga Bugaeva, Pavlodarnews.kz agency photo-correspondent, was awarded for taking the Best Social Photo. Akzhelen Rakhatdinovna, Almaty TV channel editor, was honored for penning the Best Social Article.

    The Zhiger prize established by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan in memory of the renowned Kazakh journalist Beisen Kuranbek, is aimed at searching for new promising journalists and promoting their talents.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

