Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Zhiger prize: Information Ministry honors media workers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2020, 12:48
Zhiger prize: Information Ministry honors media workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The solemn ceremony dated to the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day has taken place in the Kazakh capital to name the winners of the Zhiger prize named after the late renowned Kazakh journalist, TV presenter, and public figure Beisen Kuranbek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Merei Shomakhanova, Khabar24 TV channel correspondent, won in the nomination Best Social Story, Azamat Kasym, Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper correspondent, was named best in the nomination Best Social Article. Olga Bugaeva, Pavlodarnews.kz agency photo-correspondent, was awarded for taking the Best Social Photo. Akzhelen Rakhatdinovna, Almaty TV channel editor, was honored for penning the Best Social Article.

The Zhiger prize established by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan in memory of the renowned Kazakh journalist Beisen Kuranbek, is aimed at searching for new promising journalists and promoting their talents.


Government of Kazakhstan   Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events