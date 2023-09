ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zhibek Kulambayeva in tandem with 19-year-old Lanlana Tararudee defeated Meiqi Guo and Chia Yi Tsao in the second-round match at the now-running ITF W40 Anning Women Doubles 2023 in three sets.



The match ended with a score of 7:5, 6:7, 15:13.

In the women’s singles Round 2 clash, Zhibek lost to Yufei Ren in two sets.