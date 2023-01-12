Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis

12 January 2023, 21:27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan paired with Lina Glushko of Israel advanced to the semifinal of the ITF W40 doubles tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakh-Israeli tandem Zhibek Kulambayeva and Lina Glushko defeated Thai duo Chompoothip Jundakate and Tamachan Momkoonthod 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 in the quarterfinal match at the ITF W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles event.

The tournament’s prize fund is $40,000.

Photo: ktf.kz