Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advances at ITF singles tennis event in India
24 January 2023, 22:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advanced at the ITF India 02A held in Pune, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Reyngold 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 in Round of 32 of the ITF India 02A event.
The Kazakhstani is to take on Japan’s Eri Shimizu in the 1/8 finals of the tournament.
Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan is presently placed 483rd in the WTA Singles Ranking.
Photo: sports.kz
