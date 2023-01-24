Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advances at ITF singles tennis event in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advanced at the ITF India 02A held in Pune, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Reyngold 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 in Round of 32 of the ITF India 02A event.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Japan’s Eri Shimizu in the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan is presently placed 483rd in the WTA Singles Ranking.

Photo: sports.kz