Zhibek Kulambayeva eases into W60 Olomouc 2023 semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva propelled into the doubles semifinal event at the ITS CUP Olomouc Open 2023 by Moneta Money Bank in Czech Republic, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

In the semifinal, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Darja Semenistaja will face Czech Denisa Hindova and Karolina Kubanova.

Earlier Zhibek lost in the women’s singles first-round match at the W60 Olomouc 2023 tournament.