Zhetysu to turn into one of sugar producing centers in Kazakhstan – President
20 October 2022, 10:47

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Sugar beet sown areas in Zhetysu region will be expanded 2.5 times and will reach 15,000 hectares. The summer concern around sugar deficit proved the importance of support of domestic agricultural producers. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the public of Zhetysu region in Taldykorgan today, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State reminded that the country had developed a comprehensive plan of sugar industry development till 2026, the implementation of which will require approximately 500bln tenge of investments. The share of homegrown sugar is supposed to increase from 7% to 43% in the nearest five years.

«We will support domestic farmers only. We will continue to help domestic agricultural sector. Thanks to these measures, Zhetysu will turn into one of sugar producing centers of the country,» Tokayev said and commissioned to launch the idle sugar plant as soon as possible and, if needed, to consider the issue of attracting other investors.

He assigned also to ramp up sugar production at the region’s two sugar plants to 180,000 tonnes by 2026.


