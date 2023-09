TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Kanagatov has been named the deputy governor of Zhetysu region, Kazinform cites the region’s administration office.

Born in 1977, Asset Kanagatov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations.

Until May 2023, he was the head of the Energy and Housing and Communal Services Department of Zhetysu region.