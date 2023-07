TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Charapiyev has been named the head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1982 in Sarkandskiy district, he graduated from the Kazakh National Medical University.

From 2019 till his current appointment, he was the deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.