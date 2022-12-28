Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Zhetysu region unveils 2 medical facilities

28 December 2022, 08:40
Zhetysu region unveils 2 medical facilities

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM An outpatient clinic and a modern modular medical station opened their doors in Aksu district in Zhetysu region, the akimat’s press service reports.

The medical station in the village of Kokozek provides primary medical care for more than 760 locals.

The outpatient clinic was built in Sagabuyen village with a population of 2,000 people. Its construction started in the spring. The cost of the project totals KZT 183,212,000. Up to 25 people are expected to receive treatment at the clinic.

According to deputy governor of the region Gaziz Yeszhanov thanks to the new social facilities equipped with advanced medical devices the locals have an opportunity to receive high-quality medical assistance. He added one more medical facility is being built in Karakemer village under the Auyl-el besigi program.




Photo: gov.kz
Related news
E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases
Big rise in cancer cases in Italy – report
Increase in flu cases observed in Kyrgyzstan
Теги:
Read also
E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases
Medical facilities to be built in 18 villages in Atyrau rgn
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
Kazakhstan reports 257 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October
271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, 2,414 getting treatment
News Partner
Popular
1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
2 Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
3 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
4 Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
5 E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases

News