    Zhetysu region to process 80 thousand tons of sugar beet in 2023

    21 July 2023, 13:57

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Aksu-based sugar plant plans to process at least 80,000 tons of sugar beet this year, while the region expects to harvest up to 100,000 tons, Kazinform learned from the regional administration.

    This year the region planted 8,000 hectares of sugar beet. As per the Presidential instruction, the area of croplands will be expanded almost 2 times and will reach 15,000 hectares.

    The administration plans to gradually expand sugar beet croplands in Aksu, Alakol and Sarkand districts. Koksu sugar plant is operating today as well.

    In off season time, the plants will process sugar cane, so the enterprises will be loaded up almost all the year round.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Agriculture Zhetysu region Sugar
