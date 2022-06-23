Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhetysu region to implement 24 projects in processing industry

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2022, 19:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev. During the meeting, the Kazakh President heard a report on the current social and economic situation of and prospects for developing the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Issabayev, special attention is paid to the agricultural and processing sectors. There are plans to realize 24 projects in the field of manufacturing, production and processing of mineral commodities to the tune of KZT730.3 billion creating 3,400 jobs.

The governor said that the tourist sector holds great potential to develop the region's economy. The work is ongoing to expand the infrastructure of the Lake Alakol coastline as well as the construction of a road to Lake Balkhash.

During the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the importance to increase the well-being of the residents of the region. He focused on the need to address a number of current issues such as the reconstruction of irrigation systems to increase irrigated lands, increase construction of affordable housing, road repairs, gasification in the region's settlements, industrial development, SME development, and addressing the issue of shortages of teachers and medical workers in the region.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave instructions on taking measures to address the pressing issues of the residents as well as on further social and economic development of Zhetysu region.


