    Zhetysu region to build modern skiing and biathlon complex

    20 October 2022, 12:00

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The Government is tasked to ensure construction of a modern skiing and biathlon complex in Zhetysu region.

    « It will become a training base for new champions and raising tourist potential of the region, « the Head of State said at today’s meeting in Zhetysu region.

    Zhetysu was always one of the sports centres of Kazakhstan. It boasts a strong cycling school.

    The Head of State said recently Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Fedorov won the U23 men's road race world title in Australia. He trains at the local school named after legendary Andrei Kivilev. The President congratulated him on the glorious victory.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

