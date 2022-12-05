Go to the main site
    Zhetysu region receives new batch of Pfizer vaccine

    5 December 2022, 21:39

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 11,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Zhetysu region in November, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region Askhat Charapiyev, the Pfizer vaccine has been in use since December 3 to vaccinate and revaccinate people aged 12 and over.

    As of now, the region has 324 Sinopharm doses, 7,754 QazVac doses, and 11,000 Pfizer doses at its disposal.

    Charapiyev said that since November 2021 34,984 people (48.6%) have been administered the first component of Pfizer vaccine in the region. They include 25,198 teens, 1,061 pregnant women, and 5,252 nursing mothers. The second component of the vaccine has been given to 33,785 (47%), including 24,320 teens, 1,003 pregnant women, and 5,108 nursing mothers.

    He went on to note that as of now the COVID-19 situation worsens in the region as 2,554 infections have been recorded since June 8. The region is in the coronavirus «green» zone.

    Since the year’s beginning, the region has seen 38,409 COVID-19 cases, including 29,493 symptomatic ones. Over the past day, two cases of coronavirus infection have been reported.

    10 patients are being treated for mild COVID-19 at the hospital in the region.

    Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases have risen from five to 16.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

