Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a governmental decree, Zhenis Osserbai has been relieved of the post of vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government Head.

Born in 1981 in Almaty, Zhenis Osserbai graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Zhenis’s professional career started at a private company as an economist.

Until 2002, he worked as a financial analyst at a private organization.

In 2004 and 2006, he was a chief manager of the department of projects crediting of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

Until 2019, he held senior posts at private companies.

He was appointed as the Kazakh vice minister of agriculture September last year.

Photo: primeminister.kz



