Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhansseit Tuimebayev meets Turkish, Lebanese ambassadors

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 March 2020, 10:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman-Head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lebanon to Kazakhstan Giscard El Khoury, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Assembly informed, at the meeting with the Turkish Diplomat, the sides discussed the Kazakh-Turkish bilateral relations, in particular, the acute issues of the political, cultural-humanitarian and trade-economic interaction.

Ahiska Turks are one of the largest ethnic groups residing in Kazakhstan. The representatives of the Turkish people whose number exceeds 200,000 have been living in Kazakhstan for 70 years. Turkey and Kazakhstan share common history, culture and deep ethno-linguistic roots.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on March 2, 1992. Kazakhstan’s first overseas embassy was opened in Ankara.

The meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador also focused on the political, cultural-humanitarian and trade-economic cooperations.

The parties noted interest in further development of the two countries’ all-round relations.

The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lebanon were established on April 20, 1993.

Foreign policy    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
