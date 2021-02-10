Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Zhanseiit Tuimebayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2021, 18:04
Zhanseiit Tuimebayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhanseiit Tuimebayev relieved of his duties as the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of the Presidential Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, Tuimebayev is appointed the rector of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State Social University.

Since 2010 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey, since 2011 served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Albania concurrently, Governor of South Kazakhstan region. Since February 2019 worked as the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of the Presidential Administration.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships