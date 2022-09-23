Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secures 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix
23 September 2022, 21:45

Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secures 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secured her first win at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Zhansaya defeated Polina Shuvalova of Russia in Round 7 of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.

Her compatriot Bibisara Asaubayeva suffered the first loss from Alina Kashlinskaya of Poland.

Zhasaya is ranked fifth, and Bibisara six in the overall standings.

The next round is to take place on September 25.



Related news
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive