Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Zhansaya Abdumalik draws with Grand Prix leader Alexandra Goryachkina

    28 September 2022, 09:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the ninth round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (WGP) 1st tournament held in Astana, Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik and Bibisara Assaubayeva tied the score, Kazinform reports.

    «Zhansaya played vs Grand Prix leader Alexandra Goryachkina and stripped her of the 1st place in the tournament standings. Bibisara played against Dinara Wagner from Germany. Abdumalik and Assaubayeva share similar results: 1 win, 6 draws and 2 defeats each. Zhansaya holds the 7th line, while Assaubayeva climbed up from the 10th to the 8th position. Tomorrow, Zhansaya will face new leader – Russian Kateryna Lagno, and Bibisara will play vs Elisabeth Paehtz,» Sport Shrödingera Telegram channel informs.

    As reported before, in the seventh round of the event, Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Russian Polina Shuvalova, while Zhansaya Abdumalik lost to another Kazakhstani chess player Alexandra Kostenyuk.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad