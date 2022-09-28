Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhansaya Abdumalik draws with Grand Prix leader Alexandra Goryachkina
28 September 2022, 09:54

Zhansaya Abdumalik draws with Grand Prix leader Alexandra Goryachkina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the ninth round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (WGP) 1st tournament held in Astana, Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik and Bibisara Assaubayeva tied the score, Kazinform reports.

«Zhansaya played vs Grand Prix leader Alexandra Goryachkina and stripped her of the 1st place in the tournament standings. Bibisara played against Dinara Wagner from Germany. Abdumalik and Assaubayeva share similar results: 1 win, 6 draws and 2 defeats each. Zhansaya holds the 7th line, while Assaubayeva climbed up from the 10th to the 8th position. Tomorrow, Zhansaya will face new leader – Russian Kateryna Lagno, and Bibisara will play vs Elisabeth Paehtz,» Sport Shrödingera Telegram channel informs.

As reported before, in the seventh round of the event, Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Russian Polina Shuvalova, while Zhansaya Abdumalik lost to another Kazakhstani chess player Alexandra Kostenyuk.


Photo: sports.kz

