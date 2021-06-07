Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhansaya Abdumalik awarded ‘Dara’ order as she secures early win at Women’s Grand Prix in Gibraltar

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2021, 21:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakhstani grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik has been awarded the «Dara» order – one of the highest honors the Chess Federation awards, Kazinform cites the official website of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik made history at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix Gibraltar 2021 after securing an early win without losing a match as well as became the first in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to receive the title of an international grandmaster.

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov congratulated the chess player, high achievement in the sport, and wished new wins.


