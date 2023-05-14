Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2023, 10:42
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title Photo: instagram.com/janibek_alimkhanuly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly knocked out Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26KOs), defending his WBO world middleweight title, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 12-round middleweight bout between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan and Steven Butler of Canada ended in the Kazakh boxer's victory via a KO in the 2nd round. During the fight, the Canadian suffered a knockdown twice.

The Kazakhstani earned himself a 14th professional win, defending his WBO world middleweight title. Canada's Steven Butler suffered the 4th loss in his professional boxing career.

photo

photo

Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated
Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated
UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop
UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop
Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues
Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues
UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Ethiopia as death toll rises to 94
UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Ethiopia as death toll rises to 94
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day
May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 14. Today's Birthdays
May 14. Today's Birthdays
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms
Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia
Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia