    Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defends WBC and WBO titles in Las Vegas

    10 October 2020, 11:25

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defended his WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles in the fight against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly’s (8-0, 4KОs) 9th professional fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA was against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria (16-3, 6 KOs). The 10-round bout ended in the second round with the 27-year-old Kazakhstani's victory over the 21-year-old Argentinian, who suffered a knockdown before being knocked out.

    The Kazakhstani earned his 9th win and defended WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles. For the Argentinian the loss was fourth.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Boxing
