Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defends WBC and WBO titles in Las Vegas

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 October 2020, 11:25
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defends WBC and WBO titles in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defended his WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles in the fight against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly’s (8-0, 4KОs) 9th professional fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA was against Argentinian Gonzalo Coria (16-3, 6 KOs). The 10-round bout ended in the second round with the 27-year-old Kazakhstani's victory over the 21-year-old Argentinian, who suffered a knockdown before being knocked out.

The Kazakhstani earned his 9th win and defended WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight titles. For the Argentinian the loss was fourth.


Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy