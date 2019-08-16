Zhandos Bizhigitov stays in Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh rider Zhandos Bizhigitov will stay in Astana Pro Team for another season. The agreement has been signed recently for 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«This is my third season in Astana Pro Team and during the first half of the year I felt like I am really improving. Indeed, I am still missing something for a high personal result, but in the same time I think I did a good job for my teammates, for example, at the Tour of Oman or the Tirreno-Adriatico. Also, together with the team I did a strong Asian Championships. It was an important competition for Kazakhstan since the Olympic Games are coming in 2020. However, there are some more races further ahead in the second half of the season and I am motivated to fight for a good personal result. I am very happy that I’ve got an offer from Astana Pro Team for one more year. I’d like to continue improving in the classic races, but also, as every rider I am dreaming on the Olympic Games. I will do my best to bring Kazakhstan as much points as possible and maybe I will get a chance to represent Kazakhstan in Tokyo,» said Zhandos Bizhigitov.

Zhandos Bizhigitov, 28, is passing his third season in the Astana Pro Team. In 2017 he won the Kazakhstan National Championships in the individual time trial, took a bronze in the road race of the Asian Road Championships and debuted at the Giro d’Italia. Twice, together with the Kazakhstan National Team Bizhigitov won the team time trial at the Asian Road Championships, in 2017 and 2019. In 2019 Zhandos worked hard to help Alexey Lutsenko to win the Tour of Oman, Jakob Fuglsang on the way to his podium at the Tirreno-Adriatico and Merhawi Kudus to reach the podium at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

These days Zhandos Bizhigitov is taking part in the Binck Bank Tour.

«Zhandos did a huge work over these three years and we can see his progress, both in the classics and stage races. He became an important part of the team, always loyal and ready to help to his teammates. Many times, during these seasons we saw Zhandos in the races, which ended successful for Astana Pro Team. I am happy to have Bizhigitov in our team for another year and I hope he can do another step ahead, which will bring him personal successes too,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team.