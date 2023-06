NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources agreed to appoint Zhanat Samat as the CEO at the Zhassyl Damy JSC (Green Development).

Zhassyl Damu is designated as the new recycling fee collection operator, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Born in 1980 in Aktau is the graduate of the Yesseniv Aktau University.