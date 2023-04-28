Go to the main site
    Zhanaozen explosion: 2 men die in hospital

    28 April 2023, 15:22

    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – Two men, 46 and 51yo, hospitalized as a result of a gas cylinder blast in Zhanaozen died in hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the health office of Mangistau region.

    «Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save the men, who were admitted in very serious condition. We offer condolences to the family members and close ones,» reads the press service’s statement.

    Earlier, Yerlan Turegeldiyev, head of the state fire control department of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, said that the explosion occurred as a result of gas-air mixture, noting that it was not a gas cylinder explosion.

    Previously, it was reported that on April 17 an explosion occurred in the 12-apartment two-story residential building in 2nd District in Zhanaozen town, leading to the collapse of the entrance on an area of 150 sq.m.

    The rescuers pulled out four survivors and the bodies of the four victims from the rubble.

    KazMunayGas national company pledged to provide housing to those left without shelter as a result of the explosion.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

