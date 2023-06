Zhanalsyn Arkharova dismissed from her post as Supreme Court judge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Deputies adopted the submission of the dismissal of the Supreme Court judge Zhanalsyn Arkharova from her post, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhanalsyn Arkharova had served as a judge of the Supreme Court for over nine years. In December 2020 she joined the Supreme Court Council.