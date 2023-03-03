Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhanabay Meirmankulov has been appointed Chief of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Astana Mayor’s Office, Kazinform learned.

Born on December 22, 1985, Zhanabay Meirmankulov is a graduate of the International Kazakh-Turkish University (2007) and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities (2014).

He began his career in 2008 as a chief specialist of the Internal Policy Department at the Astana Mayor’s Office.

Since 2021, he has worked as Deputy Chief of the Department of Culture ar the Mayor’s Office.



