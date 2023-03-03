Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs

    3 March 2023, 09:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhanabay Meirmankulov has been appointed Chief of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Astana Mayor’s Office, Kazinform learned.

    Born on December 22, 1985, Zhanabay Meirmankulov is a graduate of the International Kazakh-Turkish University (2007) and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities (2014).

    He began his career in 2008 as a chief specialist of the Internal Policy Department at the Astana Mayor’s Office.

    Since 2021, he has worked as Deputy Chief of the Department of Culture ar the Mayor’s Office.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of the Presidential Protocol Service named
    New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open