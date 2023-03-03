Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs

3 March 2023, 09:59
Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs Photo: instagram.com/astana.madeniet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhanabay Meirmankulov has been appointed Chief of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Astana Mayor’s Office, Kazinform learned.

Born on December 22, 1985, Zhanabay Meirmankulov is a graduate of the International Kazakh-Turkish University (2007) and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities (2014).

He began his career in 2008 as a chief specialist of the Internal Policy Department at the Astana Mayor’s Office.

Since 2021, he has worked as Deputy Chief of the Department of Culture ar the Mayor’s Office.


Related news
Head of the Presidential Protocol Service named
New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News