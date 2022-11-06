Go to the main site
    Zhan Kossobutskyi beats Hussein Muhamed, defeats WBC International heavyweight belt

    6 November 2022, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhan Kossobutskyi (18-0, 17kos) recorded his 19th pro career win at the boxing night in Oberhausen, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    WBC International heavyweight title holder Zhan Kossobutskyi defeated Hussein Muhamed of Germany (17-0, 14kos) by a knockout in the second third of the title defense bout.

    The Kazakhstani recorded his 19th win in his professional career as well as defeated the WBC International heavyweight title. Muhamed suffered his first loss in the career.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

