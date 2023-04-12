Zhamilya Bakbergenova brings Kazakhstan 3rd gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhamilya Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan claimed the women’s freestyle 72kg gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed the gold medal after defeating Japan’s Sumira Nikuru in the women’s freestyle 72kg final at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Another Kazakhstan female freestyle wrestler Nulifar Raimova settled for the 57kg bronze.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Ibragim Magomadov and Elmira Syzdykova won gold medals at the tournament.



