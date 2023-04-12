Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Zhamilya Bakbergenova brings Kazakhstan 3rd gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

    12 April 2023, 22:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhamilya Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan claimed the women’s freestyle 72kg gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed the gold medal after defeating Japan’s Sumira Nikuru in the women’s freestyle 72kg final at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

    Another Kazakhstan female freestyle wrestler Nulifar Raimova settled for the 57kg bronze.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Ibragim Magomadov and Elmira Syzdykova won gold medals at the tournament.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Wrestling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses in 2023 Madrid Open semis
    Rybakina of Kazakhstan off to good start at Stuttgart Open
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9