Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
12 January 2023, 21:16
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Schools will switch to distance learning as heavy snowfalls and freezing temperatures are set to grip Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.
«The 1-8 grades will study online on January 12-13,» deputy Governor of Zhamby region Yerkin Uisimbayev told Kazinform correspondent.
As Mets warned earlier air temperature will decrease to -33 degrees Celsius; the high wind will sweep through the region over the next few years.
