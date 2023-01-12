Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning

12 January 2023, 21:16

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Schools will switch to distance learning as heavy snowfalls and freezing temperatures are set to grip Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

«The 1-8 grades will study online on January 12-13,» deputy Governor of Zhamby region Yerkin Uisimbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

As Mets warned earlier air temperature will decrease to -33 degrees Celsius; the high wind will sweep through the region over the next few years.