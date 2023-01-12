Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning

12 January 2023, 21:16
Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Schools will switch to distance learning as heavy snowfalls and freezing temperatures are set to grip Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

«The 1-8 grades will study online on January 12-13,» deputy Governor of Zhamby region Yerkin Uisimbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

As Mets warned earlier air temperature will decrease to -33 degrees Celsius; the high wind will sweep through the region over the next few years.


Related news
Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations next 3 days
Kazakhstan to brace for snow and wind
High winds, heavy rain pelt central and southern Italy
Теги:
Read also
Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Traffic restrictions in place on road in Mangistau region due to dust storm
Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations next 3 days
Roads in 4 regions of Kazakhstan closed down
Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist
Kazakhstan to brace for snow and wind
Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News