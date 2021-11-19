Go to the main site
    Zhambyl’s 175th anniversary important cultural event for entire Kazakhstan – Minister

    19 November 2021, 19:11

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The 175th anniversary of great Zhambyl Zhabayev is without doubt an important cultural event for the entire Kazakh nation, believes Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On Friday, Minister Raimkulova took part in the international conference ‘Uly dala akyn’ dated to the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev.

    At the conference, Aktoty Raimkulova said it is quite symbolic that Zhambyl Zhabayev’s 175th anniversary coincided with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

    She also reminded that great poet Zhambyl is considered the Homer of the steppes of the 20th century.

    According to the minister, the nationwide plan of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet consists of 55 republican and 42 regional events.

    Attending the international conference in Taraz were First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev, akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdybek Saparbayev, well-known writers and researchers and many others.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

