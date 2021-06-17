Zhambyl rgn to vaccinate over 580 thou residents against COVID-19 by yearend

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus proceed in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since February 1, 2021, the region has received 146,650 doses of the first component and 89,700 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine. 4 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine, 60 thousand doses of Hayat–Vax vaccine and 34 thousand doses of China’s CoronaVac vaccine have also been delivered to the region.

So far, the region has no reported any health complication related to the immunization. According to Asset Kaliyev, head of Zhambyl region’s health office, vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus proceed in the region.

134,182 residents of Zhambyl region have so far been given at least one component of COVID-19 vaccines and 67,919 – both components. Those received vaccines include health workers, teachers, security officers, students, social facility workers, civil servants, and persons with chronic diseases.

The region plans to vaccinate over 582 thousand residents to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year.