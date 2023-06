Zhambyl rgn to impose quarantine Apr 9

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Starting from April 9 Zhambyl region will impose quarantine, the Telegram Channel of the emergency response centre reports.

There are 27 checkpoints around the territory of the region, including seven in Taraz.

Starting from 00:00 April 9, 2020 the region bans entry and exit for all vehicles and people but for going to groceries, drug stores, hospitals.